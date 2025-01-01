Campfires, hiking, pitching a tent, swimming, and sleeping under the stars...sounds like someone is going camping. The camping emoji shows a tent and a tree, representing the great outdoors. Use this emoji when describing nature, camping, summer camp, roasted marshmallows, and having a fun weekend in the wild. Don’t forget the bug spray, sun screen, and extra undies!
Example: “We need to hit the store for all the camping supplies. 🏕”
