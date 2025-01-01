Home

Moai

Did you know that statues were created in Easter Island a very long time ago. They are called Moai. The Moai emoji shows a long face with eyes, nose, and mouth carved into grey stone. The moai emoji is usually associated with Easter Island, Polysnia, and ancient history. Use this emoji when talking about historic times between 1250 and 1500, discovery, Easter Island, and stone statues. Example: Did Lisa see the 🗿during her trip to Easter Island?

Keywords: face, moai, moyai, statue
Codepoints: 1F5FF
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🏝️ desert island
    The desert Island is a topical emoji that makes you want to pack up a suitcase and layout for a weekend, or a month! It could be a tropical paradise, or shipwrecked disaster.
  • 🇦🇨 flag: Ascension Island
    The flag of Ascension Island emoji features the coat-of-arms of Ascension Island with a blue ensign.
  • 🌅 sunrise
    A beautiful and relaxing sunrise can be seen all over the world. Just make sure to wake up early and look to the east to catch the sun rising. The sun rising means the day is beginning. Time to wake up and make some coffee.
  • 🇨🇵 flag: Clipperton Island
    The Clipperton Island flag emoji reveals three vertical stripes of blue, white, and red. The Clipperton Island flag is officially the same as France's national flag, the French Tricolor.
  • 🇵🇳 flag: Pitcairn Islands
    The Pitcairn Island flag emoji displays a blue background with a Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. On the right side in the middle is a largely green and yellow emblem with a blue, green, and yellow shield.
  • 🗽 Statue of Liberty
    The ultimate symbol of freedom, the Statue of Liberty, stands tall in the New York Harbor.
  • 🛖 hut
    While not the most common emoji, the hut emoji is a great addition to any conversation about ancient housing, primitive dwellings, tiki huts, or about island abodes.
  • 🇭🇲 flag: Heard & McDonald Islands
    The flag of Heard & McDonald Islands emoji is the same as the flag of Australia emoji. It has a blue background, six white stars, and the Union Jack.
  • 🏖️ beach with umbrella
    Can you say vacation? The beach with umbrella emoji means that a beach or tropical island is calling your name. It’s time to lay out in the sun, tan, relax and sip on a nice cold drink.
  • 🇨🇼 flag: Curaçao
    The flag of Curaçao emoji is mostly blue with one horizontal yellow stripe towards the bottom of the flag. On the top left, there are two white stars of different sizes.
  • 🌄 sunrise over mountains
    The sun always rises to the east. When there are mountains present, it makes for a very natural photo moment. You’ll have to wake up very early in the morning to see this relaxing site.
  • 🇮🇴 flag: British Indian Ocean Territory
    The flag emoji of the British Indian Ocean Territory features the Union Jack in the top left corner. The background is made up of white and navy waves. The flag also features a palm tree above St. Edward's crown.
  • 🇸🇾 flag: Syria
    The flag of Syria emoji contains three horizontal stripes of red, white, and black from top to bottom. Inside the white band are two green stars.
  • 🏕️ camping
    Looks like someone is headed to the great outdoors. Camping means, sleeping under the stars, catching your own dinner, and singing songs by the campfire. Don’t forget the marshmallows.
  • 🇹🇰 flag: Tokelau
    The flag emoji of Tokelau consists of a navy blue background with a yellow Tokelauan canoe and four stars representing the Southern cross.
  • 🇪🇨 flag: Ecuador
    The flag of Ecuador emoji features a fat yellow stripe, a blue stripe, and a red stripe. All are horizontal, and the Ecuadorian coat of arms is in the center.
  • 🇧🇻 flag: Bouvet Island
    The flag of Bouvet Island emoji has the same design as the flag of Norway. The flag contains a red background with a blue horizontal cross. The cross has white borders.
  • 🇪🇦 flag: Ceuta & Melilla
    The flag of Ceuta & Melilla emoji is the same as the Spanish flag: red and yellow with the Spanish coat of arms. That's because Ceuta and Melilla are both Spanish enclaves!
  • 🇺🇲 flag: U.S. Outlying Islands
    The flag emoji for the U.S. Outlying Islands is the same as the United States flag.
  • 🥾 hiking boot
    Time to journey up the mountain and hike up to the peak. A good pair of hiking boots will protect your feet from nature’s elements and give you a good grip to get up a steep climb. Don’t forget to pack these with your camping gear.

