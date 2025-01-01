Did you know that statues were created in Easter Island a very long time ago. They are called Moai. The Moai emoji shows a long face with eyes, nose, and mouth carved into grey stone. The moai emoji is usually associated with Easter Island, Polysnia, and ancient history. Use this emoji when talking about historic times between 1250 and 1500, discovery, Easter Island, and stone statues. Example: Did Lisa see the 🗿during her trip to Easter Island?

Copy

Keywords: face, moai, moyai, statue

Codepoints: 1F5FF

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )