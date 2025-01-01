Home

Flag: Clipperton Island

The Clipperton Island flag emoji is also known as the French Tricolor. Clipperton Island is a tiny uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean. Its closest mainland neighbor is Mexico, but France owns this minor territory. This simple flag emoji design is over 200 years old! France officially adopted this pattern as its flag in 1830.

Codepoints: 1F1E8 1F1F5
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 2.0)
Related emoji

  • 🇧🇻 flag: Bouvet Island
    The flag of Bouvet Island emoji has the same design as the flag of Norway. The flag contains a red background with a blue horizontal cross. The cross has white borders.
  • 🇫🇷 flag: France
    The flag of France emoji reveals three vertical stripes of blue, white, and red. It’s also known as the Tricolour!
  • 🇲🇫 flag: St. Martin
    St. Martin's flag emoji is the same as that of France: three blue, red and white vertical stripes. St. Martin is recognized as a French collectivity.
  • 🇮🇴 flag: British Indian Ocean Territory
    The flag emoji of the British Indian Ocean Territory features the Union Jack in the top left corner. The background is made up of white and navy waves. The flag also features a palm tree above St. Edward's crown.
  • 🇭🇳 flag: Honduras
    The flag of Honduras emoji consists of two horizontal blue stripes on the top and bottom with a white stripe in the middle. There are five blue stars inside the white stripe.
  • 🇸🇯 flag: Svalbard & Jan Mayen
    The Svalbard & Jan Mayen flag emoji displays a red background with a navy-blue cross off centered favoring the left side. The navy-blue cross is outlined in white.
  • 🇱🇮 flag: Liechtenstein
    The flag of Liechtenstein displays a navy-blue strip on the top half and a red stripe on the bottom half of a rectangular flag. In the upper left corner on the navy-blue stripe sits a golden crown.
  • 🇹🇯 flag: Tajikistan
    The flag emoji of Tajikistan features three horizontal stripes. A wider white stripe is in the center with two thinner stripes on top and bottom. The top stripe is red while the bottom is green. In the center, there is a golden crown topped by seven stars.
  • 🇭🇷 flag: Croatia
    The flag of Croatia emoji features three equally sized horizontal bands of red, white, and blue from top to bottom. The Croatian Coat of Arms sits in the center.
  • 🇼🇸 flag: Samoa
    The flag emoji of Samoa features a red background with a blue rectangle in the top left corner. Inside the rectangle, the Southern Cross is displayed with white stars.
  • 🇹🇫 flag: French Southern Territories
    The flag emoji of the French Southern Territories has a navy background with the French flag displayed in the top left corner. There is also a white symbol in the right bottom corner, signifying the five districts in the TAAF.
  • 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 flag: England
    The flag emoji of England is depicted by a white background with a red cross breaking the background into quadrants.
  • 🇨🇼 flag: Curaçao
    The flag of Curaçao emoji is mostly blue with one horizontal yellow stripe towards the bottom of the flag. On the top left, there are two white stars of different sizes.
  • 🇫🇲 flag: Micronesia
    The national flag of Micronesia emoji is mostly a grayish-blue color. In the middle, it contains four white stars that form a diamond.
  • 🇦🇶 flag: Antarctica
    The flag of Antartica emoji features a white silhouette of the continent of Antarctica centered on a blue background.
  • 🇬🇶 flag: Equatorial Guinea
    The flag of Equatorial Guinea emoji features three horizontal stripes of green, white, and red with a blue sideways triangle on the left side and a coat of arms in the center.
  • 🇬🇬 flag: Guernsey
    The flag of Guernsey emoji has a white background intersected by a large red cross. Inside the red cross, there is a smaller golden cross that does not extend to the sides.
  • 🇽🇰 flag: Kosovo
    The flag emoji of Kosovo contains a blue background with a map of Kosovo displayed in gold in the center. Above the map, there are six white stars.
  • 🇼🇫 flag: Wallis & Futuna
    The flag emoji for Wallis and Futuna depicts the design of their unofficial flag. It has a red background with the French flag in the top left corner. On the right side, there is a red X displayed in a white square.
  • 🇵🇳 flag: Pitcairn Islands
    The Pitcairn Island flag emoji displays a blue background with a Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. On the right side in the middle is a largely green and yellow emblem with a blue, green, and yellow shield.

