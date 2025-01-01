The Clipperton Island flag emoji is also known as the French Tricolor. Clipperton Island is a tiny uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean. Its closest mainland neighbor is Mexico, but France owns this minor territory. This simple flag emoji design is over 200 years old! France officially adopted this pattern as its flag in 1830.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F1E8 1F1F5

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 2.0 )