Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty was constructed as a joint effort between the Americans and the French and was designed by sculptor, Frederic-Auguste Bartholdi. It was finished in 1885 and transported to America where it took 4 months to reconstruct and in 1886 it was dedicated by President Grover Cleveland. Some versions of the Statue of Liberty emoji show just the face of the statue while some show the entire upper half.

Keywords: liberty, statue, statue of liberty
Codepoints: 1F5FD
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

