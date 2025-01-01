The sunrise means it’s time to wake up, make some coffee and get the day started. The sunrise emoji shows a beautiful shining sun peaking up above the horizon. Use this emoji when talking about a sunrise, the early morning, the start of the day, something relaxing or something beautiful. This can also be used to reference the time of day.
Example: Be up at 🌅 if you want a ride. We are leaving very early.
