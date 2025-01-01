Home

National park

National Parks are found all across the country. The land is designated as a spot for natural beauty and is also protected. Some of the most amazing landmarks live in national parks. From the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park, to the huge redwood trees in the Sequoia National Park, there are some beautiful sites to see. The national park emoji shows a group of trees and a blue sky in a park setting. Use this emoji when talking about nature, outdoors, camping, hiking, or even a road trip. Example: “I can’t wait to hit the road to the parks this weekend 🏞 there’s nothing like spending time in the great outdoors.”

Codepoints: 1F3DE FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🚞 mountain railway
    This emoji shows a train with beautiful mountains in the immediate background.
  • 🗾 map of Japan
    Headed out on a Japanese adventure? Let your friends and family know with a map of this unique island nation.
  • 🗺️ world map
    Are you ready to travel the world? Which country on the map would you go to first? Don’t forget the map. You’ll need it for directions to your next global destination.
  • 🇽🇰 flag: Kosovo
    The flag emoji of Kosovo contains a blue background with a map of Kosovo displayed in gold in the center. Above the map, there are six white stars.
  • 🇨🇵 flag: Clipperton Island
    The Clipperton Island flag emoji reveals three vertical stripes of blue, white, and red. The Clipperton Island flag is officially the same as France's national flag, the French Tricolor.
  • 🇹🇰 flag: Tokelau
    The flag emoji of Tokelau consists of a navy blue background with a yellow Tokelauan canoe and four stars representing the Southern cross.
  • 🏙️ cityscape
    Heading out on the town? Traveling to a big city? Cityscapes are beautiful and iconic.
  • 🇧🇻 flag: Bouvet Island
    The flag of Bouvet Island emoji has the same design as the flag of Norway. The flag contains a red background with a blue horizontal cross. The cross has white borders.
  • 🇹🇷 flag: Turkey
    Turkey's flag emoji consists of a ruby red background with a white crescent moon and star.
  • 🏬 department store
    Headed shopping? Need to hit the department store for some clothes? Send this department storefront emoji.
  • 🇹🇻 flag: Tuvalu
    Tuvalu's flag emoji consists of a sky blue background with the Union Jack featured in the top left corner. Nine yellow stars on the right side of the flag stand for Tuvalu's nine islands.
  • 🇮🇳 flag: India
    The flag emoji of India is made up of three horizontal stripes of orange, white and green. In the center, a navy blue Ashoka Chakra, symbolizing progress for the country, takes center stage.
  • 🇫🇲 flag: Micronesia
    The national flag of Micronesia emoji is mostly a grayish-blue color. In the middle, it contains four white stars that form a diamond.
  • 🌄 sunrise over mountains
    The sun always rises to the east. When there are mountains present, it makes for a very natural photo moment. You’ll have to wake up very early in the morning to see this relaxing site.
  • 🏛️ classical building
    Headed to ancient Rome? Taking an art history class? The classical building emoji is the go-to emoji for all things architecture.
  • 🇫🇷 flag: France
    The flag of France emoji reveals three vertical stripes of blue, white, and red. It’s also known as the Tricolour!
  • 🌅 sunrise
    A beautiful and relaxing sunrise can be seen all over the world. Just make sure to wake up early and look to the east to catch the sun rising. The sun rising means the day is beginning. Time to wake up and make some coffee.
  • tent
    Gather around the campfire, but first set up the tent. If you love the outdoors, then camping is life. Make sure to have a good quality camping tent so it doesn’t rip or blow away. Don’t forget the bug spray and watch out for bears!
  • 🌋 volcano
    Don’t get too close, this volcano emoji is due to blow! Use the volcano emoji when referring to a natural disaster, or when someone’s temper is so hot it might as well be a natural disaster.
  • 🥾 hiking boot
    Time to journey up the mountain and hike up to the peak. A good pair of hiking boots will protect your feet from nature’s elements and give you a good grip to get up a steep climb. Don’t forget to pack these with your camping gear.

