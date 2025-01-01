National Parks are found all across the country. The land is designated as a spot for natural beauty and is also protected. Some of the most amazing landmarks live in national parks. From the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park, to the huge redwood trees in the Sequoia National Park, there are some beautiful sites to see. The national park emoji shows a group of trees and a blue sky in a park setting. Use this emoji when talking about nature, outdoors, camping, hiking, or even a road trip. Example: “I can’t wait to hit the road to the parks this weekend 🏞 there’s nothing like spending time in the great outdoors.”

Codepoints: 1F3DE FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )