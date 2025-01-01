Need directions for your next trip? Try using a world map. While most of the current world now uses a digital map or GPS for directions a world map can give you a full layout of the world. The world map emoji shows a foldable map of the world. Use this emoji when talking about travel, the world, something global, international, or a specific country. The world map emoji gives off the feeling of travel and adventure. This map can also be paired with a teacher emoji to represent a geography lesson. Example: Dave is always traveling the 🗺

Copy

Codepoints: 1F5FA FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )