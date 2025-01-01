This emoji is often used when talking about European countries or regions in Africa. It can often be used in an educational way, or to represent the Earth as a whole. Send this to your friends to remind them that there is an assignment due in geography class tomorrow!

Copy

Keywords: africa, earth, europe, globe, globe showing europe-africa, world

Codepoints: 1F30D

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )