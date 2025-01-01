This emoji showcases a round globe, blue water surrounding every inch of green land. The earth is turned, showing North and South America clearly. This particular emoji is used to represent the Pacific and Atlantic areas and is often utilized when describing American, Canadian, or South American affairs.

Copy

Keywords: americas, earth, globe, globe showing americas, world

Codepoints: 1F30E

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )