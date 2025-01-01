Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Maps / Travel
    3. »
  3. Globe showing Americas
YayText!

Globe showing Americas

This emoji showcases a round globe, blue water surrounding every inch of green land. The earth is turned, showing North and South America clearly. This particular emoji is used to represent the Pacific and Atlantic areas and is often utilized when describing American, Canadian, or South American affairs.

Keywords: americas, earth, globe, globe showing americas, world
Codepoints: 1F30E
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🌏 globe showing Asia-Australia
    The Globe Showing Asia-Australia emoji features just that! The globe is turned to show the area that makes up Asia and Australia.
  • 🌍 globe showing Europe-Africa
    The Globe Showing Europe-Africa emoji features Earth, the place we call home, turned on its axis until the image shows the land that makes up Europe and Africa.
  • 🇪🇭 flag: Western Sahara
    The Western Sahara flag emoji reveals black, white, and green horizontal stripes beneath a red triangle on the left side. In the middle, you’ll find a red crescent moon and star.
  • 🇿🇲 flag: Zambia
    The flag emoji of Zambia consists of a green background. In the bottom left corner, there are three vertical stripes of red, black and orange. On top of the stripes, there is an orange eagle in flight.
  • 🌐 globe with meridians
    It’s a global affair, the business is going to expand. The globe with meridians emoji gives off a professional tone of global impact. It’s an icon representing partnerships and international moves over latitude and longitude lines around the world.
  • 🇨🇫 flag: Central African Republic
    The Central African Republic flag emoji depicts four horizontal stripes of (blue, white, green, and yellow) intersected by a vertical red stripe, and a yellow start in the upper right hand corner.
  • 🗽 Statue of Liberty
    The ultimate symbol of freedom, the Statue of Liberty, stands tall in the New York Harbor.
  • 🇹🇲 flag: Turkmenistan
    Turkemenistan's flag emoji depicts an emerald green background with a white crescent moon and five stars. On the left side of the flag, a colorful stripe features patterns that represent Turkmenistan's world-renowned carpets.
  • 🇭🇺 flag: Hungary
    The flag of Hungary emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white, and green from top to bottom.
  • 🇲🇳 flag: Mongolia
    Mongolia's flag emoji shows three vertical stripes, red on the outside with a single blue stripe in the middle. The left red stripe features a Mongolian Soyombo symbol in yellow.
  • 🇬🇲 flag: Gambia
    The flag of Gambia emoji features three main horizontal stripes of red, blue, and green. The blue stripe contains two smaller white stripes that border the other colors.
  • 🇲🇰 flag: North Macedonia
    The flag emoji of North Macedonia proudly displays a radiant sun in the center with eight rays reaching out to the edges of the flag.
  • 🐣 hatching chick
    The hatching chick emoji shows a little baby chicken freshly hatched from an eggshell. So fresh, in fact, that it is still sitting in half of the egg!
  • 🇲🇴 flag: Macao SAR China
    The flag emoji of Macau SAR China features a jade green background. In the center of the flag emoji, a white lotus sits on a bridge above water, crowned by golden stars.
  • 🇭🇳 flag: Honduras
    The flag of Honduras emoji consists of two horizontal blue stripes on the top and bottom with a white stripe in the middle. There are five blue stars inside the white stripe.
  • 🇸🇱 flag: Sierra Leone
    The flag of Sierra Leone emoji consists of three horizontal stripes. From top to bottom, they are green, white, and light blue.
  • 🇨🇾 flag: Cyprus
    The flag of Cyprus emoji is mostly white with a yellow silhouette of the island. Under the island, there are two olive branches.
  • 🇩🇿 flag: Algeria
    This emoji flag represents Algeria. The left half is green while the right half is white, and in the middle, there is a red crescent moon and a red star.
  • 🌆 cityscape at dusk
    There’s nothing like sunset over a city. The light of the buildings and the fading light of the sun create true beauty and majesty that cannot be compared.
  • 🐧 penguin
    If you want to see a penguin, head on over to anywhere in the Southern Hemisphere because there, they can be found waddling around on every continent.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText