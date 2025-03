The wood emoji is elusive. The wood emoji can be used for anything from carpentry and building to chopping trees and camping. It also might be used to communicate that someone has wood—as in an erection or boner. You might want to clarify.

Keywords: log, lumber, timber, wood

Codepoints: 1FAB5

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )