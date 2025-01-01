The boomerang has become iconic of Australia and originated from some Aboriginal tribes in the country. They used the boomerang as a weapon for hunting. Today, it is oft thought of as a fun toy and skill to master. If you are really skilled at texing this emoji, it might come right back to you.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.