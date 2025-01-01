Home

The boomerang has become iconic of Australia and originated from some Aboriginal tribes in the country. They used the boomerang as a weapon for hunting. Today, it is oft thought of as a fun toy and skill to master. If you are really skilled at texing this emoji, it might come right back to you.

Keywords: australia, boomerang, rebound, repercussion
Codepoints: 1FA83
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
0

YayText