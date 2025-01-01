Seashells were once the homes and protective armor of a wide array sea creatures. Beachcombers walk sandy shores looking for the perfect shells. This emoji shows a beautiful spiral shaped seashell. When you are feeling like a trip to the beach is in order and you want everyone to know it, or when you want to reflect of the fractal beauty found in nature, use this shell emoji.

Keywords: shell, spiral

Codepoints: 1F41A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )