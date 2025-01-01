Home

Cow face

Unlike the full-body emoji of the cow, this cow face emoji gives us a great view of the cow’s best features. This barnyard emoji could be used in conversations about beef (whether you’re vegan or pro-meat!) or by someone familiar with a farm! This lighthearted face could be used by ranchers to talk about their days or by casual texters who want to call out a friend for being lazy.

Keywords: cow, face, moo
Codepoints: 1F42E
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
