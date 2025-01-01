Unlike the full-body emoji of the cow, this cow face emoji gives us a great view of the cow’s best features. This barnyard emoji could be used in conversations about beef (whether you’re vegan or pro-meat!) or by someone familiar with a farm! This lighthearted face could be used by ranchers to talk about their days or by casual texters who want to call out a friend for being lazy.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.