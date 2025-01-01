Old McDonald had a pig and it said ‘oink’. The pig is one of the smartest animals on the farm. The pig emoji shows the pink animal standing with its body pointed to the side. Pigs are sold for their meat. Ham, bacon, and other pork products come from pigs. Did you know? Pigs are native to Africa and Eurasia. Pigs are incredibly smart animals and have no sweat glands so they use the mud to keep cool. Use the pig emoji when talking about pigs, farms, animals, or pork-related items like bacon. Some people refer to those who overeat as pigs. This is also a term used to bash police officers. Example: Mom, I can’t wait to see the little 🐖 at the farm.

Keywords: pig, sow

Codepoints: 1F416

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )