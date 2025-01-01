Butterflies are beautifully colored insects that first start life as a dull caterpillar, munching on leafy greens until it undergoes a metamorphosis. After emerging from its cocoon, the once chunky caterpillar is now a stunning butterfly, with multicolored wings, giving it the new ability of flight. Currently, there it is estimated that there are 165,000 different species of butterflies in existence.

Have you experienced a transformation that was as amazing as a butterfly’s? The butterfly starts off as a caterpillar, lives part of its life in a cocoon and transforms into a beautiful butterfly. The butterfly emoji shows the images of a butterfly with its wings spread open. This emoji is often associated with transformation, beauty, and grace. Use this emoji when talking about a butterfly, something beautiful, majestic, or transformative. Example: Wow, Lucy’s transformation was incredible 🦋. She looks like a different person.

Copy

Keywords: butterfly, insect, pretty

Codepoints: 1F98B

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )