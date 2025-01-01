Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Animals
    3. »
  3. Butterfly
YayText!

Butterfly

Butterflies are beautifully colored insects that first start life as a dull caterpillar, munching on leafy greens until it undergoes a metamorphosis. After emerging from its cocoon, the once chunky caterpillar is now a stunning butterfly, with multicolored wings, giving it the new ability of flight. Currently, there it is estimated that there are 165,000 different species of butterflies in existence.

Have you experienced a transformation that was as amazing as a butterfly’s? The butterfly starts off as a caterpillar, lives part of its life in a cocoon and transforms into a beautiful butterfly. The butterfly emoji shows the images of a butterfly with its wings spread open. This emoji is often associated with transformation, beauty, and grace. Use this emoji when talking about a butterfly, something beautiful, majestic, or transformative. Example: Wow, Lucy’s transformation was incredible 🦋. She looks like a different person.

Keywords: butterfly, insect, pretty
Codepoints: 1F98B
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.
  • 🪰 fly
    The fly emoji is not available across all platforms and devices, but in the real world these little bugs definitely get around. Just don’t leave food out, and you shouldn’t encounter them!
  • 🦤 dodo
    Dodo birds might be extinct, but the dodo emoji isn’t. The dodo was a bird that couldn’t fly. These birds were commonly found near Madagascar. Use the dodo emoji when talking about these extinct animals or about someone that is not the smartest in the room.
  • 🐵 monkey face
    A monkey can be an adorable animal, but is also known for being a little too playful. Use this emoji when talking about this jungle loving animal that swings on trees for fun.
  • 🐛 bug
    While the bug emojis look different across every platform, most of them resemble a cute harmless caterpillar.
  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • 🐌 snail
    Slow it down, try moving like a snail. The Snail emoji is usually depicted as a dull, brown creature with a large tan spiral shell and long antenna-like eyes atop its head. Snails are known for being very slow, so this emoji is often used to talk about someone or something that is slow. It could also be used to talk about snails.
  • 🦉 owl
    The owl emoji shows a wise wide-eyed bird, with a brown body, light-colored stomach and yellow talons. Some providers feature this nocturnal bird perched on a branch.
  • 🦏 rhinoceros
    Rhinoceros, or rhinos, are strong mammals with thick, tough skin and huge horns on their snouts. Rhinos can weigh up to 2200 pounds in real life, but the emojis weigh far less. They are the armored tanks of the animal kingdom.
  • 🦎 lizard
    These little lizards may be found in a rainforest or a desert, but for most smartphone users, they’re found in the keyboard.
  • 🦩 flamingo
    Why are flamingos pink? These long-legged birds actually get their coloring from the foods they eat. Use the flamingo emoji when you need to add a bit of vacation flair to your texts.
  • 🐤 baby chick
    Tweet Tweet, the baby chicks hatched and they are hungry. The baby chick emoji is commonly used when talking about birds, chickens, farm animals, baby chicks, springtime and Easter. It’s also sometimes used to refer to the social media app Twitter. Baby chicks are cute and fuzzy. Their mamas teach them the ways of the farm.
  • 🐥 front-facing baby chick
    This cute little emoji shows a yellow baby chick with its wings spread out. With an orange beak, this front facing baby chick is super adorable.
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 🪲 beetle
    This creepy beetle emoji is a great catch-all emoji for anything having to do with bugs or insects.
  • 🤎 brown heart
    Brown is a color that is associated with the earth. A brown heart can be used to show your love for the earth or the color brown. This emoji can also be used to show love and support for things related to brown skin, such as the Black Lives Matter movement.
  • 🦆 duck
    This feathered, billed duck emoji is a great addition to any conversation about wildlife, birds, or if you’ve just told a joke that really quacks someone up.
  • 🐚 spiral shell
    Behold the wonders of nature and its hidden fractal patterns. Whether you’re feeling beachy vibes and want to head out to sandy shores, or just want to admire the beauty of a seashell, this emoji is just the way to show it.
  • 🦙 llama
    The llama is a fluffy animal with a long neck. It’s usually found in South America. Llamas are very strong animals that work together. They are also the rockstars of the animal kingdom.
  • 🪱 worm
    Don’t mistake it for a little snake, this worm emoji is far different: it has no eyes and no teeth. Earthworms are commonly found in dirt or soil and met with dread when found in an apple.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText