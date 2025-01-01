The palm tree emoji shows a tall beachy tree with long palms often found on the shores of oceans. The palm tree emoji is the perfect accompaniment to any texts about longing to take a relaxing beach vacation or to indulge in a tropical drink such as a piña colada.
