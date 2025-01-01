Home

Palm tree

The palm tree emoji shows a tall beachy tree with long palms often found on the shores of oceans. The palm tree emoji is the perfect accompaniment to any texts about longing to take a relaxing beach vacation or to indulge in a tropical drink such as a piña colada.

Keywords: palm, tree
Codepoints: 1F334
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🌲 evergreen tree
    The Evergreen tree is a naked Christmas tree that grows tall and survives the winter. It’s strong, tall, rich, smells of pine and lives so long it seems immortal.
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🏝️ desert island
    The desert Island is a topical emoji that makes you want to pack up a suitcase and layout for a weekend, or a month! It could be a tropical paradise, or shipwrecked disaster.
  • 🌺 hibiscus
    The hibiscus emoji depicts a beautiful pink flower native to warmer climates. Use this emoji when you’re dreaming of long island vacations or a beautiful desert sunrise.
  • 🇱🇧 flag: Lebanon
    The flag of Lebanon emoji displays a red background with a white stripe horizontally in the middle. A green cedar tree sits centered on the white stripe.
  • 🦩 flamingo
    Why are flamingos pink? These long-legged birds actually get their coloring from the foods they eat. Use the flamingo emoji when you need to add a bit of vacation flair to your texts.
  • 🐪 camel
    What day is it? HUMP DAY! The camel emoji is often associated with the desert, an Arabian feel, or Wednesday... also known as hump day. Camels can go for long periods of time with little water.
  • 🦖 T-Rex
    The T-rex emoji shows the popular dinosaur, the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinos roamed the earth many, many years ago, so they may be good emojis for when you’re talking to your older friends and relatives.
  • 🌸 cherry blossom
    The cherry blossom emoji is of a pink flower from a cherry blossom tree native to Asia. They are the pinnacle of spring florals and new life!
  • 🌿 herb
    The herb emoji features leafy greens with multiple branches, resembling basil. This emoji can also represent a plant or the wild.
  • 🐚 spiral shell
    Behold the wonders of nature and its hidden fractal patterns. Whether you’re feeling beachy vibes and want to head out to sandy shores, or just want to admire the beauty of a seashell, this emoji is just the way to show it.
  • 🎄 Christmas tree
    Ho, Ho, ho, Merry Christmas. The Christmas Tree emoji symbolizes the Christmas holiday. The Christian holiday is known for presents, Santa, and Christmas Carols.
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🌰 chestnut
    Feeling nutty? A Chestnut might pop up in your messages. This acorn looking emoji is commonly used to talk about nuts, the holidays and fall. Make sure to roast them by the fire before you eat them.
  • 💐 bouquet
    It smells like spring! Look at these beautiful flowers. A bouquet of flowers is usually given as a friendly gift, a romantic gesture, or as a symbol of gratitude. No time to get flowers? Use this emoji instead!
  • 🦌 deer
    The deer is a beautiful and majestic creature. With its stunning antlers and its elusive nature, its no wonder hunters abound when deer are in season.
  • 🎠 carousel horse
    The carnival is coming! Time to head to the merry-go round. While the carousel horse may not actually be living and breathing it’s still full of life. It’s a popular ride for children.
  • 🦕 sauropod
    The sauropod emoji shows a prehistoric dinosaur-like animal in either blue or green, depending on your device. These sauropods eat leaves and plants, hence their long necks.
  • 🐨 koala
    The Koala is known to be Australia's sweet and friendly mascot. It’s associated with cuteness, comfort and smiles. The koala bear is also a very popular option for children’s stuffed animal toys because they are known to be very sweet. Koala bears live in Australia. They hang out in eucalyptus trees and eat the leaves all day.
  • 🇳🇫 flag: Norfolk Island
    The Norfolk Island flag emoji displays a green background with a white vertical strip down the middle. A green pine tree is centered on the white stripe.

