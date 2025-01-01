Home

Emoji

Barber pole

The barber pole emoji depicts the striped decoration that stands outside of barber shops, especially those that are older or more traditional. You can use the barber pole emoji in any situation wherein you’re talking about traditional barber shops, hot straight razor shaves, or when you remind someone that they need to schedule a trim.

Keywords: barber, haircut, pole
Codepoints: 1F488
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🇵🇪 flag: Peru
    The Peru flag emoji shows 3 vertical stripes. Red stripes on the left and right side and a white stripe down the middle.
  • 🏜️ desert
    Welcome to the hot and dry desert. I hope you brought some sunscreen and a whole lot of water. If you get stuck out here in this heat you might not make it back.
  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.
  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • 🛖 hut
    While not the most common emoji, the hut emoji is a great addition to any conversation about ancient housing, primitive dwellings, tiki huts, or about island abodes.
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • 🌋 volcano
    Don’t get too close, this volcano emoji is due to blow! Use the volcano emoji when referring to a natural disaster, or when someone’s temper is so hot it might as well be a natural disaster.
  • 🌄 sunrise over mountains
    The sun always rises to the east. When there are mountains present, it makes for a very natural photo moment. You’ll have to wake up very early in the morning to see this relaxing site.
  • 🚴 bike rider
    Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
  • 🇲🇼 flag: Malawi
    The Malawi flag emoji shows 3 horizontal stripes. There is a black stripe on top, red stripe in the middle, and a green stripe at the bottom. Sitting centered on the black stripe is a red half-sun.
  • 🎣 fishing pole
    The fishing pole emoji shows a bent pole with a big blue fish hanging from its hook. This emoji is perfect for talking about outdoor activities, survival, or to tell someone they’re a real catch!
  • 🤿 diving mask
    There is nothing in the world like going snorkeling and seeing all of the amazing gifts the sea has to offer. If you are yearning for such a trip, use this emoji of a mask and breathing tube to show it.
  • 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 flag: England
    The flag emoji of England is depicted by a white background with a red cross breaking the background into quadrants.
  • 🎢 roller coaster
    Are you ready to scream? The roller coaster is an adrenaline junkie's dream experience. Ride at the speed of light or fast enough to feel like it. Brave souls only!
  • 🏬 department store
    Headed shopping? Need to hit the department store for some clothes? Send this department storefront emoji.
  • 🏪 convenience store
    Late night snacks. Midday soda refueling. Morning coffee. You can get all this and more from a local bodega or deli.
  • 🗻 mount fuji
    The Mount Fuji emoji shows a gray mountain with a very wide base and a single, snow-capped peak.
  • 🇵🇱 flag: Poland
    The flag of Poland emoji displays 2 horizontal stripes with white for the top stripe and red for the bottom stripe.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🌆 cityscape at dusk
          There’s nothing like sunset over a city. The light of the buildings and the fading light of the sun create true beauty and majesty that cannot be compared.

