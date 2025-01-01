The barber pole emoji depicts the striped decoration that stands outside of barber shops, especially those that are older or more traditional. You can use the barber pole emoji in any situation wherein you’re talking about traditional barber shops, hot straight razor shaves, or when you remind someone that they need to schedule a trim.
