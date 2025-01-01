The fishing pole emoji depicts a traditional fishing line with a large fish attached to the hook on one end, indicating that someone has caught it. Use this emoji when you’re telling someone they’re still on the hook for something, or when you want to ask some buddies to head to the lake for some fishing on the weekend.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.