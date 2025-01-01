The fishing pole emoji depicts a traditional fishing line with a large fish attached to the hook on one end, indicating that someone has caught it. Use this emoji when you’re telling someone they’re still on the hook for something, or when you want to ask some buddies to head to the lake for some fishing on the weekend.

Keywords: fish, fishing pole, pole

Codepoints: 1F3A3

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )