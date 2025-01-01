Home

YayText!

Fishing pole

The fishing pole emoji depicts a traditional fishing line with a large fish attached to the hook on one end, indicating that someone has caught it. Use this emoji when you’re telling someone they’re still on the hook for something, or when you want to ask some buddies to head to the lake for some fishing on the weekend.

Keywords: fish, fishing pole, pole
Codepoints: 1F3A3
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.
  • 🏏 cricket game
    This strange-looking paddle and red ball combination represents the beloved cricket game. That paddle is actually called a cricket bat!
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🪁 kite
    Is there a kite festival going on? Probably not. This emoji is either asking for a fun day outside or telling someone to go fly a kite!
  • 🦦 otter
    Otters are water loving animals with lots of charisma. At zoos around the world, they can often be seen twisting, turning, zipping around, and charming it up playfully in their aquatic habitats. Sea otters have the densest fur of any mammal. Otters will often use rocks as tools to crack open shells.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • 🐠 tropical fish
    The Tropical Fish emoji features a colorful fish, ranging in shape, hue and size, depending on the platform and provider.
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.
  • 🐟 fish
    Does it smell fishy in here? It’s probably this cute blue fish emoji!
  • 💈 barber pole
    The barber pole shows the familiar and nostalgic striped pole traditionally shown outside a barber shop. Use it when you’re subtly trying to tell someone that they could use a haircut.
  • 🪄 magic wand
    Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! With the wave of my magic wand I shall make you rich! Did it work? A magic wand is used by magicians, witches, wizards and other magical creatures to make magic happen.
  • 🐎 horse
    Yee-haw! That’s a really fast horse. Horses are found in almost every part of the world. Some like to hang out on the farm all day and others are trained to race on a track for the equestrian sport. Some horses are even trained for the game of polo.
  • 🦔 hedgehog
    This spiky little creature may look cute, but watch out for their quills. Hedgehogs can be kept as pets, and are known to be very laid back, and cute of course. The well known video game character, Sonic the Hedgehog is blue, but this emoji, is depicted like a real hedgehogs, brown.
  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🎠 carousel horse
    The carnival is coming! Time to head to the merry-go round. While the carousel horse may not actually be living and breathing it’s still full of life. It’s a popular ride for children.
  • 🎱 pool 8 ball
    The magic 8 ball is not so magical if you sink it too early in a game of billiards or pool. You’ll lose the game! The pool 8 ball can symbolize an actual pool ball used in the game of billiards, or a magic 8 ball used to tell the future.
  • 🏸 badminton
    It’s game time! Badminton is a competitive sport that’s popular at backyard cookouts, parks, and beaches. It’s good exercise too.

YayText