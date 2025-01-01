If you take a trip deep into the sea you might meet a merperson, mermaid, or merman. Ok, while the merpeople are imaginary creatures, they are loved by all. A merperson is half-human and half fish. The emoji shows a person with a fish tail at the bottom instead of legs. One gender variant of the merperson holds a trident. The merperson emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. Use this emoji when talking about sea life or mythical creatures. Example: “I wish I could be a 🧜🏼 when I grow up, but my mom says they aren’t real.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.