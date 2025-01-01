Bathe in luxury! Take your mind off of the world and soak away all your troubles. The bathtub emoji shows a bathtub filled with bubbles and an attached showerhead. It’s a place where cleanliness meets relaxation. This can also be an area full of romance for couples looking for some alone time. Use the bathtub emoji when talking about bathing, cleanliness, hygiene, shower, bubble baths, and bathrooms. Example: This day needs to finish so I can sneak away to the 🛁.

Keywords: bath, bathtub

Codepoints: 1F6C1

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )