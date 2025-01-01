Home

Bathtub

Bathe in luxury! Take your mind off of the world and soak away all your troubles. The bathtub emoji shows a bathtub filled with bubbles and an attached showerhead. It’s a place where cleanliness meets relaxation. This can also be an area full of romance for couples looking for some alone time. Use the bathtub emoji when talking about bathing, cleanliness, hygiene, shower, bubble baths, and bathrooms. Example: This day needs to finish so I can sneak away to the 🛁.

Keywords: bath, bathtub
Codepoints: 1F6C1
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🚿 shower
    Time to get clean with a nice hot shower. If you’re dirty, a little soap and a quick shower can help you keep up with your hygiene. Many people like singing in the shower, and the whole bathroom will probably steam up once you’re finished.
  • 🛀 person taking bath
    Rub a dub dub, person taking bath emoji in the tub! This emoji depicts an individual soaking in a clawfoot bathtub bubble bath, and comes in multiple genders and skin tones.
  • 🪥 toothbrush
    Brush your teeth before you go to bed or you may get cavities! The toothbrush emoji symbolizes oral health. If you don’t keep up with brushing and flossing your teeth, you may have to go to the dentist for an unexpected visit
  • 🧋 bubble tea
    Bubble tea is an enormously popular and delicious drink. Use this sweet tea drink in the summer when you get a craving for sucking boba up a straw.
  • clocks 🕛 🕧 🕐 🕜 🕑 🕝 🕒 🕞 🕓 🕟 🕔 🕠 🕕 🕡 🕖 🕢 🕗 🕣 🕘 🕤 🕙 🕥 🕚 🕦
    Whether you need an emoji that says "I'll meet you under the bleachers at 4:30", "Doctor's appointment at 8:00", or "I'll be home before 7:00", there's a clock emoji for you. The clock emojis represent every time on the clockface, in half hour increments, from noon to midnight. What time is it? Emoji time!
  • alarm clock
    The alarm clock emoji is often dreaded, as it brings with it a connotation of ending sleep and beginning a workday. Send this to your tardy friends.
  • 🧺 basket
    Picnics are great outdoor activities when the weather is nice. Don’t forget the basket. The basket emoji is used when talking about picnics, barbeques and gift baskets. You could also use this emoji when talking about laundry or anything else you would put in a basket.
  • 💤 zzz
    Zzzz-wha? Oh, you just woke up whomever is using the zzz emoji. They were fast asleep before. Sleeping, snoring, zzzzzzz's
  • 🧂 salt
    Is someone acting salty? Is your food lacking flavor? This shaker of salt is the perfect option for you.
  • hot beverage
    Tired? Need to wake up? Sip on a nice hot cup of coffee. The hot beverage emoji is a great one to use if it’s cold out and you want to warm up or if it’s early and you need caffeine to wake up.
  • 🛗 elevator
    Going up? The elevator emoji represents the lift, you’ll need to head to a high floor. Hopefully, it’s not broken, or you’ll have to take the stairs. Use this emoji when talking about elevators, lifts, and buildings with lots of floors, such as a hotel, hospital, or office building.
  • 🧖 person in steamy room
    Did someone say spa day? Or are you just in a steamy situation? Either way, this emoji works to describe both.
  • hourglass not done
    Time isn’t up yet. Keep going. The hourglass not done emoji shows an hourglass with sand filling the bottom half. While time is running out, the hour isn’t up yet. Use this emoji when telling someone they need to rush or hurry to get something done. Time is running out!
  • 🫖 teapot
    Tip me over and pour me out, but don’t get splashed by the hot water! The teapot emoji is for tea lovers and fancy people who like to drink with their pinkies out.
  • 🪑 chair
    Take a break, sit down in the chair and rest your feet. The chair emoji is often used when talking about home furniture or sitting down. Use this emoji when you need a new chair, or when you need to take a seat.
  • 🛋️ couch and lamp
    Are you a couch potato? Or are you just trying to relax and read a book? The couch and lamp emoji is perfect to describe whatever activities would take place in your home or living room.
  • 🛌 person in bed
    The person in bed emoji just is not getting up, even when their alarm goes off! Hit the snooze when you see this emoji.
  • 🕰️ mantelpiece clock
    A timely piece of antique like furniture, the mantelpiece clock is a clock designed for home shelves or tables. It’s a fancy clock that you might find in a library or home office.
  • 🌧️ cloud with rain
    It’s raining, it’s pouring. Don’t forget to grab your raincoat and umbrella for the wet weather. The cloud with rain emoji is the perfect emoji to describe a rainy day or a gloomy person that is raining on your parade.
  • 💦 sweat droplets
    The sweat droplets emoji showcases three, light blue water droplets, collectively splashing toward the right side of the screen. Sweating, salivating, or dripping some other which way.

