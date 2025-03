The person in bed emoji shows a very sleepy person laying under the covers in their bed. Use this emoji when you’re telling someone you simply won’t be bothered to get out of bed because you’re much too cozy where you are.

Keywords: hotel, person in bed, sleep

Codepoints: 1F6CC

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )