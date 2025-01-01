The alarm clock emoji shows a traditional alarm clock with the manual bell-ringing feature, as opposed to the digital ones we may be more accustomed to now. Use this emoji when reminding someone who’s always late to set a few alarms so they can show up on time!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.