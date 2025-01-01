Are you headed up or down? An elevator is a great option for those who want to skip the stairs. The elevator emoji shows a blue square with three stick figures in a rectangle and arrows above them pointing up or down. The color and style of this emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Use the elevator emoji when talking about elevators, lifts, and buildings with lots of floors, such as a hotel, hospital, or office building. Example: “Danny is afraid of the because she got stuck on it one time. We’ll take the stairs.”
