These clock emojis can be used to represent any time of day, from noon to midnight, in half-hour increments. The clock emojis are analog clocks with an hour hand and a minute hand. Some of the clocks' stylisitic details vary by vendor. For example, Facebook's clock emojis feature colorful hands, and gradations around the edge of the clockface. Apple's clock emojis show minimalist clock-face with silver hands. The clock emojis are well suited for discussing meeting times, appointments, and making plans. These emojis can also be used more poetically, to illustrate the passing of life's fleeting moments.