Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. New Years
    4. »
  4. Clocks
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Time / Weather
    3. »
  3. Clocks
YayText!

Clocks

These clock emojis can be used to represent any time of day, from noon to midnight, in half-hour increments. The clock emojis are analog clocks with an hour hand and a minute hand. Some of the clocks' stylisitic details vary by vendor. For example, Facebook's clock emojis feature colorful hands, and gradations around the edge of the clockface. Apple's clock emojis show minimalist clock-face with silver hands. The clock emojis are well suited for discussing meeting times, appointments, and making plans. These emojis can also be used more poetically, to illustrate the passing of life's fleeting moments.

Emojis 🕛 twelve o’clock 🕧 twelve-thirty 🕐 one o’clock 🕜 one-thirty 🕑 two o’clock 🕝 two-thirty 🕒 three o’clock 🕞 three-thirty 🕓 four o’clock 🕟 four-thirty 🕔 five o’clock 🕠 five-thirty 🕕 six o’clock 🕡 six-thirty 🕖 seven o’clock 🕢 seven-thirty 🕗 eight o’clock 🕣 eight-thirty 🕘 nine o’clock 🕤 nine-thirty 🕙 ten o’clock 🕥 ten-thirty 🕚 eleven o’clock 🕦 eleven-thirty

🕛 twelve o’clock top

Keywords: 00, 12, 12:00, clock, o’clock, twelve
Codepoints: 1F55B
🕧 twelve-thirty top

Keywords: 12, 12:30, clock, thirty, twelve, twelve-thirty
Codepoints: 1F567
🕐 one o’clock top

Keywords: 00, 1, 1:00, clock, o’clock, one
Codepoints: 1F550
🕜 one-thirty top

Keywords: 1, 1:30, clock, one, one-thirty, thirty
Codepoints: 1F55C
🕑 two o’clock top

Keywords: 00, 2, 2:00, clock, o’clock, two
Codepoints: 1F551
🕝 two-thirty top

Keywords: 2, 2:30, clock, thirty, two, two-thirty
Codepoints: 1F55D
🕒 three o’clock top

Keywords: 00, 3, 3:00, clock, o’clock, three
Codepoints: 1F552
🕞 three-thirty top

Keywords: 3, 3:30, clock, thirty, three, three-thirty
Codepoints: 1F55E
🕓 four o’clock top

Keywords: 00, 4, 4:00, clock, four, o’clock
Codepoints: 1F553
🕟 four-thirty top

Keywords: 4, 4:30, clock, four, four-thirty, thirty
Codepoints: 1F55F
🕔 five o’clock top

Keywords: 00, 5, 5:00, clock, five, o’clock
Codepoints: 1F554
🕠 five-thirty top

Keywords: 5, 5:30, clock, five, five-thirty, thirty
Codepoints: 1F560
🕕 six o’clock top

Keywords: 00, 6, 6:00, clock, o’clock, six
Codepoints: 1F555
🕡 six-thirty top

Keywords: 6, 6:30, clock, six, six-thirty, thirty
Codepoints: 1F561
🕖 seven o’clock top

Keywords: 00, 7, 7:00, clock, o’clock, seven
Codepoints: 1F556
🕢 seven-thirty top

Keywords: 7, 7:30, clock, seven, seven-thirty, thirty
Codepoints: 1F562
🕗 eight o’clock top

Keywords: 00, 8, 8:00, clock, eight, o’clock
Codepoints: 1F557
🕣 eight-thirty top

Keywords: 8, 8:30, clock, eight, eight-thirty, thirty
Codepoints: 1F563
🕘 nine o’clock top

Keywords: 00, 9, 9:00, clock, nine, o’clock
Codepoints: 1F558
🕤 nine-thirty top

Keywords: 9, 9:30, clock, nine, nine-thirty, thirty
Codepoints: 1F564
🕙 ten o’clock top

Keywords: 00, 10, 10:00, clock, o’clock, ten
Codepoints: 1F559
🕥 ten-thirty top

Keywords: 10, 10:30, clock, ten, ten-thirty, thirty
Codepoints: 1F565
🕚 eleven o’clock top

Keywords: 00, 11, 11:00, clock, eleven, o’clock
Codepoints: 1F55A
🕦 eleven-thirty top

Keywords: 11, 11:30, clock, eleven, eleven-thirty, thirty
Codepoints: 1F566

Related emoji

  • alarm clock
    The alarm clock emoji is often dreaded, as it brings with it a connotation of ending sleep and beginning a workday. Send this to your tardy friends.
  • 🏫 school
    Time to get to class! This emoji depicts school building, with a clock on the front, reminding you not to be late.
  • hourglass not done
    Time isn’t up yet. Keep going. The hourglass not done emoji shows an hourglass with sand filling the bottom half. While time is running out, the hour isn’t up yet. Use this emoji when telling someone they need to rush or hurry to get something done. Time is running out!
  • 🛁 bathtub
    Sit back and relax in a long hot bubble bath. The bathtub is a place to get clean, soak and unwind. It can also be a very romantic place for partners to get some alone time.
  • raised hand
    Remember being in school? This emoji of a raised hand brings back memories of an outstretched arm, itching to ask a question. (ooh, ooh, call on me). It can also be used to say stop or high five.
  • 🕰️ mantelpiece clock
    A timely piece of antique like furniture, the mantelpiece clock is a clock designed for home shelves or tables. It’s a fancy clock that you might find in a library or home office.
  • ⏲️ timer clock
    The timer clock emoji shows a manual twist kitchen timer. It can be used when baking, cooking, or timing how long it takes you to run around the kitchen a few times.
  • 👏 clapping hands
    The Clapping Hands emoji shows a pair of hands coming together in applause, with little “clapping” lines or triangles coming from the hands, to indicate sound.
  • 🏪 convenience store
    Late night snacks. Midday soda refueling. Morning coffee. You can get all this and more from a local bodega or deli.
  • 🚀 rocket
    They say shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. Well, you’ll need a rocket to get there. Hopefully, you make it to the moon, though.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 🍴 fork and knife
    Ready to pound that silverware on the table in anticipation of dinner? When it’s time to go to the restaurant and order your food, the knife and fork are the emoji for you.
  • 🚿 shower
    Time to get clean with a nice hot shower. If you’re dirty, a little soap and a quick shower can help you keep up with your hygiene. Many people like singing in the shower, and the whole bathroom will probably steam up once you’re finished.
  • 🌓 first quarter moon
    The first quarter moon emoji reveals a yellowed moon half shroud in shadow on its left side.
  • 🌃 night with stars
    Head out on the town with the night with stars emoji. Let your friends know you’re ready to head out!
  • 🌉 bridge at night
    Cue the ritzy jazz music, it’s time to take a cinematic walk on the bridge at night emoji. The bridge at night emoji shows a suspension bridge at, you guessed it, night time.
  • watch
    The watch emoji depicts a simple looking wristwatch with an analog face as opposed to a digital. Use this emoji when someone asks you what time it is and you’d like to inform them that it is “Time to get a watch!”
  • 🥢 chopsticks
    The chopsticks emoji is one of the few emojis that comes in a pair. Use the chopsticks emoji when trying to convince someone to get dim sum with you, or when flaunt your hand dexterity with these utensils.
  • 🤯 exploding head
    Omg this is mindblowing! The exploding head emoji is best used to describe a point in time where something is so outrageous, innovative, exciting, or frustrating that it blows your mind and makes your head explode with excitement, questions, and curiosity.
  • 🧑‍🍳 cook
    This emoji portrays a young chef holding a spoon, cooking up something delicious in the kitchen. Mmmm. Smells good.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText