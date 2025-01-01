The night with stars emoji shows a beautiful cityscape at night with lights stars in the sky and the buildings have some lights on the inside. In some versions, there is also a crescent moon in the sky. It’s beckoning you to sit at a window and enjoy the night sky. This emoji can be used for anything relating to nightlife or city life. Pair it with the dancing man or dancing woman emoji to say you’re ready for a night on the town!

Keywords: night, night with stars, star, outer space

Codepoints: 1F303

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )