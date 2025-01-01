Home

Emoji

Couch and lamp

A big comfy couch could be a downfall for any productive activity if you are a couch potato. It’s comfort at its finest. The couch and lamp emoji show a family style couch with a lamp hanging over the side. The furniture is something you would find at home or in your living room. Use this emoji to describe something that is comfortable, home like, relaxing or someone who is just a lazy couch potato. Example. “All Regina does is sit on the 🛋️ and read her book. I guess she isn’t that lazy if she’s reading.”

Codepoints: 1F6CB FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧺 basket
    Picnics are great outdoor activities when the weather is nice. Don’t forget the basket. The basket emoji is used when talking about picnics, barbeques and gift baskets. You could also use this emoji when talking about laundry or anything else you would put in a basket.
  • 🧻 roll of paper
    This roll of paper emoji refers to a roll of toilet paper, also called toilet tissue. Use this emoji when talking about sensitive bathroom matters.
  • 🧂 salt
    Is someone acting salty? Is your food lacking flavor? This shaker of salt is the perfect option for you.
  • 🧹 broom
    Is this a tool to clean the house or transportation for a witch? Whether you need to sweep the floor or fly around the world, the broom emoji is your go to.
  • 🚿 shower
    Time to get clean with a nice hot shower. If you’re dirty, a little soap and a quick shower can help you keep up with your hygiene. Many people like singing in the shower, and the whole bathroom will probably steam up once you’re finished.
  • 🪥 toothbrush
    Brush your teeth before you go to bed or you may get cavities! The toothbrush emoji symbolizes oral health. If you don’t keep up with brushing and flossing your teeth, you may have to go to the dentist for an unexpected visit
  • 🧽 sponge
    Get scubbing! The sponge emoji is shown as a yellow squishy sponge, or sometimes green. It can be used to show that something is dirty and you need a big sponge to clean it, or that you yourself are dirty and need a big sponge to clean yourself.
  • 🪞 mirror
    Is that my reflection? Wow! The mirror on the wall might not have said you're the prettiest one of them all, but at least you have great hair. This decorative mirror can brighten up your beauty routine and your messages.
  • 🚽 toilet
    Make sure to flush the toilet after using the bathroom or it’s going to stink. Don’t forget to put the seat down, flush the toilet paper and wash your hands too. The toilet emoji is used when talking about a traditional toilet, or going to the bathroom to urinate and poop.
  • 🛁 bathtub
    Sit back and relax in a long hot bubble bath. The bathtub is a place to get clean, soak and unwind. It can also be a very romantic place for partners to get some alone time.
  • 🥄 spoon
    The spoon emoji shows your everyday scooping and eating instrument: the spoon. Use this spoon for any kind of soupy or viscous foods, like ice cream, cereal, or stew.
  • 🕰️ mantelpiece clock
    A timely piece of antique like furniture, the mantelpiece clock is a clock designed for home shelves or tables. It’s a fancy clock that you might find in a library or home office.
  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 🔥 fire
    “Danger Fire!” or “Danger, your outfit is hot!” This emoji goes both ways. The fire emoji is generally used to talk about someone great physical appearance, the outside temperature, or even spice levels of food
  • 🧩 puzzle piece
    You found the missing piece! The puzzle piece emoji is perfect for talking with game lovers, or when discussing truly head-scratching situations that have you feeling like you’re looking at a jigsaw.
  • 🧦 socks
    Socks soak up the sweat on your feet so they may start to stink after a while. Socks also help to prevent blisters and can keep your feet warm when it’s cold out. Use the socks emoji when you need to talk about something stinky or some fuzzy protection for your feet.
  • 🔫 pistol
    The water pistol emoji is a very sinister one indeed. Use this water gun to threaten your friends that you’ll soak them with water if they don’t pay you back for coffee.
  • 🧣 scarf
    As it is the perfect fall and winter accessory, send a scarf emoji when it starts to get a little chilly and you want to bundle up and stay warm.
  • 🍴 fork and knife
    Ready to pound that silverware on the table in anticipation of dinner? When it’s time to go to the restaurant and order your food, the knife and fork are the emoji for you.
  • 📝 memo
    Always remember, never forget! The memo emoji is a piece of notepaper with a pencil writing on it. Writing memos will help you remember important information.

