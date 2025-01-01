A big comfy couch could be a downfall for any productive activity if you are a couch potato. It’s comfort at its finest. The couch and lamp emoji show a family style couch with a lamp hanging over the side. The furniture is something you would find at home or in your living room. Use this emoji to describe something that is comfortable, home like, relaxing or someone who is just a lazy couch potato. Example. “All Regina does is sit on the 🛋️ and read her book. I guess she isn’t that lazy if she’s reading.”

Codepoints: 1F6CB FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )