The water pistol emoji shows a plastic water gun, or squirt gun, poised and at the ready to soak an enemy. Use this when talking about backyard or summertime festivities, or when trying to be intimidating (but ultimately failing.) Previous versions of this emoji depicted an actual, bullet shooting gun.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.