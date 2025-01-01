Home

Pistol

The water pistol emoji shows a plastic water gun, or squirt gun, poised and at the ready to soak an enemy. Use this when talking about backyard or summertime festivities, or when trying to be intimidating (but ultimately failing.)  Previous versions of this emoji depicted an actual, bullet shooting gun.

Keywords: gun, handgun, pistol, revolver, tool, weapon
Codepoints: 1F52B
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🪣 bucket
    The bucket emoji is incredibly useful for carrying substances, including mop water, crawdads, and sand en route to become a sand castle.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.
  • ⚒️ hammer and pick
    Not to be confused for the hammer or pick emojis, this is the hammer and pick emoji. Featuring both tools in the shape of an X, these tools are used by miners.
  • 🚰 potable water
    The Potable Water emoji features a grey or white faucet, often portrayed with water dripping or pouring out of the spout. May also be encased in a blue box.
  • 🔧 wrench
    Hey there Mr. or Mrs. fix it, a wrench may come in handy when you are working on your next project. While this emoji is one size fits all, make sure you have the right size for your bolts!
  • 🛠️ hammer and wrench
    What tools do you have in your toolbox? If you are building something you’ll most likely need a hammer and a wrench. Use the hammer and wrench emoji when talking about your next construction project, fixing something, or tools.
  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 👘 kimono
    This emoji portrays a faucet running water into a drinking glass with a slash through it, which indicates non-potable water. This emoji is used to describe water that is not safe for drinking but can be used for other tasks.
  • 🦦 otter
    Otters are water loving animals with lots of charisma. At zoos around the world, they can often be seen twisting, turning, zipping around, and charming it up playfully in their aquatic habitats. Sea otters have the densest fur of any mammal. Otters will often use rocks as tools to crack open shells.
  • 🇲🇿 flag: Mozambique
    The Mozambique flag emoji displays 3 horizontal stripes with teal on the top, black in the middle, and yellow on the bottom. The black stripe is outlined in white on both the top and bottom. On the left side sits a red triangle connecting all 3 stripes. Centered on the red triangle is a yellow star with a book and weapons on top.
  • fountain
    The Fountain emoji shows a decorative water feature, often found at recreational parks or in front of fancy hotels.
  • 🔱 trident emblem
    The trident emblem shows a golden three-pronged spear or stake often associated with Poseidon, god of the sea.
  • ⛏️ pick
    Looking for gold or just trying to get rid of some rocks? You’ll probably need a pickaxe. The pick emoji is used when talking about excavation and mining. Who knows you might find diamonds, silver or gold!
  • 🧰 toolbox
    If you are a builder you probably have a toolbox in your shed filled with tools to make that idea come to life. Whether you are talking about physical tools or metaphorical tools, this emoji can come in handy!
  • 🫖 teapot
    Tip me over and pour me out, but don’t get splashed by the hot water! The teapot emoji is for tea lovers and fancy people who like to drink with their pinkies out.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 🗜️ clamp
    This emoji is a clamp, also known as a vice. The clamp is a tool that tightens on materials to secure them together.
  • 🔩 nut and bolt
    In the middle of a construction project? Needing to put something together? Wanting to get a little saucy and punny? Then, this image of a nut and bolt is right for you.
  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.

YayText