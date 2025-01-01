Home

Fountain

Fountain

This emoji features a large, multi-leveled water fountain, with a large basin full of sparkling, blue water and a spout on the top, which is spewing water in all directions. This decorative feature ranges in detail across different platforms but has a generally fancy design, indicating a well-made, white stone piece and is often found in public spaces.

Keywords: fountain
Codepoints: 26F2
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🔖 bookmark
    The Bookmark emoji features a piece of paper which is attached to a string or tassel, with a design printed in the middle.
  • 🏷️ label
    This tan or yellow tag is the label emoji. It can help you organize to keep track of your items.
  • 🗞️ rolled-up newspaper
    Extra, Extra, read all about it! The rolled up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is tossed out to a home by a paper delivery person. Use this emoji when talking about the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids.
  • 🔫 pistol
    The water pistol emoji is a very sinister one indeed. Use this water gun to threaten your friends that you’ll soak them with water if they don’t pay you back for coffee.
  • 🖋️ fountain pen
    This emoji is the fanciest pen in the game! The pen with a silver “nib” tip, usually appears in content involving signatures, calligraphy, or writing in general. The 45-degree tilt, with the nib facing downwards, indicates that the pen is in the act of writing.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🛳️ passenger ship
    Not to confused with the freight ship or ferry, the passenger ship is a cruise-liner meant to carry tourists across the ocean.
  • 🪨 rock
    This rock emoji shows a nice, big boulder, perfect for any geological needs.
  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.
  • 🚪 door
    The door emoji is a small brown wooden door with a golden doorknob. It is used in relations to household discussions, or when you’d like to “show someone the door.
  • 🛥️ motor boat
    The motor boat emoji shows a recreational boating vehicle powered by a motor and often seen in harbors, reservoirs, and small lakes.
  • ✏️ pencil
    The pencil emoji is a diagonally angled yellow wooden pencil with a pink erase nib on the end. Use it for any appointments you’re not ready to set in stone.
  • 🪑 chair
    Take a break, sit down in the chair and rest your feet. The chair emoji is often used when talking about home furniture or sitting down. Use this emoji when you need a new chair, or when you need to take a seat.
  • 🌦️ sun behind rain cloud
    The Sun Behind Rain Cloud emoji features a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy grey cloud with blue raindrops falling from it.
  • 💺 seat
    The seat emoji is a blue upholstered chair that looks similar to an airline, train, or long-haul bus seat. Use this emoji when talking about your uncomfortable coach accommodations.
  • 📰 newspaper
    The newspaper emoji is depicted as a newspaper with lines to represent words, and some platforms have their own title. Newspaper emojis can be used to show that the story you’re telling is important, or newsworthy.
  • 🧩 puzzle piece
    You found the missing piece! The puzzle piece emoji is perfect for talking with game lovers, or when discussing truly head-scratching situations that have you feeling like you’re looking at a jigsaw.
  • 🕰️ mantelpiece clock
    A timely piece of antique like furniture, the mantelpiece clock is a clock designed for home shelves or tables. It’s a fancy clock that you might find in a library or home office.
  • ✒️ black nib
    A black nib is found on a fountain pen. It’s what get’s ink to your paper, so you can write. Use the black nib emoji when talking about your next scripted masterpiece, your signature, or anything related to writing.

YayText