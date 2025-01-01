The bucket emoji depicts a blue plastic bucket with a handle used to carry materials from one place to another. While this emoji is not found on all platforms or devices, it can still be used in the context of cleaning or mopping, or when talking about the best construction tools for sand castles.

Keywords: bucket, cask, pail, vat

Codepoints: 1FAA3

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )