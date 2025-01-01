Home

Bucket

The bucket emoji depicts a blue plastic bucket with a handle used to carry materials from one place to another. While this emoji is not found on all platforms or devices, it can still be used in the context of cleaning or mopping, or when talking about the best construction tools for sand castles.

Keywords: bucket, cask, pail, vat
Codepoints: 1FAA3
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 🔫 pistol
    The water pistol emoji is a very sinister one indeed. Use this water gun to threaten your friends that you’ll soak them with water if they don’t pay you back for coffee.
  • 🔱 trident emblem
    The trident emblem shows a golden three-pronged spear or stake often associated with Poseidon, god of the sea.
  • 🧯 fire extinguisher
    Things are getting too hot in here, better pull out the fire extinguisher to put out those flames.
  • 🚬 cigarette
    Are you a smoker? You’ll have to light up in the designated cigarette area. These tobacco filled products are known to be addicting. The smoke of real cigarettes might mess up your lungs, but the emoji won’t lead to lung cancer.
  • ⚒️ hammer and pick
    Not to be confused for the hammer or pick emojis, this is the hammer and pick emoji. Featuring both tools in the shape of an X, these tools are used by miners.
  • 🧻 roll of paper
    This roll of paper emoji refers to a roll of toilet paper, also called toilet tissue. Use this emoji when talking about sensitive bathroom matters.
  • 🧹 broom
    Is this a tool to clean the house or transportation for a witch? Whether you need to sweep the floor or fly around the world, the broom emoji is your go to.
  • 🧺 basket
    Picnics are great outdoor activities when the weather is nice. Don’t forget the basket. The basket emoji is used when talking about picnics, barbeques and gift baskets. You could also use this emoji when talking about laundry or anything else you would put in a basket.
  • 🛖 hut
    While not the most common emoji, the hut emoji is a great addition to any conversation about ancient housing, primitive dwellings, tiki huts, or about island abodes.
  • 🪔 diya lamp
    This bowl is a Diya lamp. With a round body full of oil and a slight indentation for a candle wick, this style lamp originated in India.
  • 🪧 placard
    If you’re looking for a sign, this is it. The placard emoji shows a white sign with writing on it on a wooden post.
  • 🏘️ houses
    The Houses emoji features an image of either two or three nude-colored houses grouped closely together, depending on the platform.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 🛗 elevator
    Going up? The elevator emoji represents the lift, you’ll need to head to a high floor. Hopefully, it’s not broken, or you’ll have to take the stairs. Use this emoji when talking about elevators, lifts, and buildings with lots of floors, such as a hotel, hospital, or office building.
  • 🛠️ hammer and wrench
    What tools do you have in your toolbox? If you are building something you’ll most likely need a hammer and a wrench. Use the hammer and wrench emoji when talking about your next construction project, fixing something, or tools.
  • 🇺🇳 flag: United Nations
    The United Nations flag emoji is made up of a light blue background with the UN emblem displayed prominently in the center.
  • 🕰️ mantelpiece clock
    A timely piece of antique like furniture, the mantelpiece clock is a clock designed for home shelves or tables. It’s a fancy clock that you might find in a library or home office.
  • 🕋 kaaba
    The Kaaba is a sacred box in Islam. It is the House of God and is worshipped and revered by Muslims around the world.
  • 🧂 salt
    Is someone acting salty? Is your food lacking flavor? This shaker of salt is the perfect option for you.

