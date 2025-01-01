Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Household Objects
    3. »
  3. General
    4. »
  4. Cigarette
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Sports / Games / Activities
    3. »
  3. Cigarette
YayText!

Cigarette

Please take your cigarette to the designated smoking area. A cigarette is a tobacco product that is known to be addictive. The cigarette emoji shows a store bought cigarette, with ash at the tip and curved lines at the top, to signify smoke. The cigarette emoji is often associated with smoking, e-cigarettes, vaping, cancer, and addiction. Use the cigarette emoji as a healthy alternative to the real thing, or to talk about smoking in your chat. This could also be used to say that someone is “smoking” hot. “ 🚬 🔥” Example: Martha bought 12 packs of 🚬 last week.

Keywords: cigarette, smoking
Codepoints: 1F6AC
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • ™️ trade mark
    Have a great idea, brand name or product? You’ll want to get a trademark. While the trademark emoji is not an official seal of approval, it can be used to talk about the legal process of getting a registered trademark, or to refer to ownership of something.
  • 🧻 roll of paper
    This roll of paper emoji refers to a roll of toilet paper, also called toilet tissue. Use this emoji when talking about sensitive bathroom matters.
  • 🛅 left luggage
    The left luggage emoji is an icon used to show an area where one can leave their luggage (sometimes for a fee), in contrast to the baggage claim where you pick up your luggage for free!
  • 🥢 chopsticks
    The chopsticks emoji is one of the few emojis that comes in a pair. Use the chopsticks emoji when trying to convince someone to get dim sum with you, or when flaunt your hand dexterity with these utensils.
  • 🛄 baggage claim
    This baggage claim emoji is a square sign with a suitcase in it to denote where you should pick up your luggage, and can be used when you’re communicating in an airport.
  • 🪣 bucket
    The bucket emoji is incredibly useful for carrying substances, including mop water, crawdads, and sand en route to become a sand castle.
  • 🧂 salt
    Is someone acting salty? Is your food lacking flavor? This shaker of salt is the perfect option for you.
  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 🚾 water closet
    This emoji features a blue square with the letters “W C” in the middle. It stands for water closet, of course, and is an international sign for restroom or bathroom.
  • 🛗 elevator
    Going up? The elevator emoji represents the lift, you’ll need to head to a high floor. Hopefully, it’s not broken, or you’ll have to take the stairs. Use this emoji when talking about elevators, lifts, and buildings with lots of floors, such as a hotel, hospital, or office building.
  • 🚽 toilet
    Make sure to flush the toilet after using the bathroom or it’s going to stink. Don’t forget to put the seat down, flush the toilet paper and wash your hands too. The toilet emoji is used when talking about a traditional toilet, or going to the bathroom to urinate and poop.
  • 🕋 kaaba
    The Kaaba is a sacred box in Islam. It is the House of God and is worshipped and revered by Muslims around the world.
  • 🇻🇬 flag: British Virgin Islands
    The flag emoji of the British Virgin Islands has a navy blue background with the Union flag displayed in the top left corner. The British Virgin Islands coat of arms is displayed on the right side of the flag emoji.
  • ®️ registered
    The registered emoji is a small R inside a circle and refers to something being “registered” or owned by someone.
  • 🧫 petri dish
    What is growing in there? In a petri dish, it could be anything!
  • 🪥 toothbrush
    Brush your teeth before you go to bed or you may get cavities! The toothbrush emoji symbolizes oral health. If you don’t keep up with brushing and flossing your teeth, you may have to go to the dentist for an unexpected visit
  • 🚰 potable water
    The Potable Water emoji features a grey or white faucet, often portrayed with water dripping or pouring out of the spout. May also be encased in a blue box.
  • 🇹🇨 flag: Turks & Caicos Islands
    The flag emoji for the Turks and Caicos Islands is made up of a navy background with the Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. The coat of arms of the Islands is featured on the right.
  • 🇦🇺 flag: Australia
    The flag of Australia emoji shows a blue background with a Union Jack in the upper right hand corner. These are six seven-pointed white stars positioned on the blue background. The five stars of the right side make up the Southern Cross constellation.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText