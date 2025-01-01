Please take your cigarette to the designated smoking area. A cigarette is a tobacco product that is known to be addictive. The cigarette emoji shows a store bought cigarette, with ash at the tip and curved lines at the top, to signify smoke. The cigarette emoji is often associated with smoking, e-cigarettes, vaping, cancer, and addiction. Use the cigarette emoji as a healthy alternative to the real thing, or to talk about smoking in your chat. This could also be used to say that someone is “smoking” hot. “ 🚬 🔥” Example: Martha bought 12 packs of 🚬 last week.

Keywords: cigarette, smoking

Codepoints: 1F6AC

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )