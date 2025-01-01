Did you flush the toilet before you left the restroom? The toilet emoji shows a white toilet bowl with a seat. This style of toilet is commonly found in a home. The toilet emoji is often associated with a bathroom, restroom, lavatory, urine, poop, or other bodily fluids that go inside of a toilet . The toilet emoji could also be used as an insult when talking about someone’s career, or project that is “going down the drain” because they aren’t doing a great job. Use this emoji when you need to flush out something in a message. Example: Judy didn’t flush the 🚽 . It’s pretty gross in there.
