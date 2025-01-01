Home

Toilet

Did you flush the toilet before you left the restroom? The toilet emoji shows a white toilet bowl with a seat. This style of toilet is commonly found in a home. The toilet emoji is often associated with a bathroom, restroom, lavatory, urine, poop, or other bodily fluids that go inside of a toilet . The toilet emoji could also be used as an insult when talking about someone’s career, or project that is “going down the drain” because they aren’t doing a great job. Use this emoji when you need to flush out something in a message. Example: Judy didn’t flush the 🚽 . It’s pretty gross in there.

Keywords: toilet
Codepoints: 1F6BD
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🪞 mirror
    Is that my reflection? Wow! The mirror on the wall might not have said you're the prettiest one of them all, but at least you have great hair. This decorative mirror can brighten up your beauty routine and your messages.
  • 🧻 roll of paper
    This roll of paper emoji refers to a roll of toilet paper, also called toilet tissue. Use this emoji when talking about sensitive bathroom matters.
  • 🪥 toothbrush
    Brush your teeth before you go to bed or you may get cavities! The toothbrush emoji symbolizes oral health. If you don’t keep up with brushing and flossing your teeth, you may have to go to the dentist for an unexpected visit
  • 🚻 restroom
    This restroom emoji shows a block symbol that communicates the location of a multi-gendered bathroom.
  • 🚿 shower
    Time to get clean with a nice hot shower. If you’re dirty, a little soap and a quick shower can help you keep up with your hygiene. Many people like singing in the shower, and the whole bathroom will probably steam up once you’re finished.
  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 🧽 sponge
    Get scubbing! The sponge emoji is shown as a yellow squishy sponge, or sometimes green. It can be used to show that something is dirty and you need a big sponge to clean it, or that you yourself are dirty and need a big sponge to clean yourself.
  • 🚾 water closet
    This emoji features a blue square with the letters “W C” in the middle. It stands for water closet, of course, and is an international sign for restroom or bathroom.
  • 🧺 basket
    Picnics are great outdoor activities when the weather is nice. Don’t forget the basket. The basket emoji is used when talking about picnics, barbeques and gift baskets. You could also use this emoji when talking about laundry or anything else you would put in a basket.
  • 🚪 door
    The door emoji is a small brown wooden door with a golden doorknob. It is used in relations to household discussions, or when you’d like to “show someone the door.
  • 🧹 broom
    Is this a tool to clean the house or transportation for a witch? Whether you need to sweep the floor or fly around the world, the broom emoji is your go to.
  • 🧼 soap
    Rub a dub dub, this soap emoji’s in the tub! The soap emoji comes in either turquoise or pink, and is shown with or without bubbles. No worries, though, they all clean the same.
  • 🗑️ wastebasket
    This is a mesh wire wastebasket. You might also know it as a trash can, rubbish bin, or garbage container.
  • 🪑 chair
    Take a break, sit down in the chair and rest your feet. The chair emoji is often used when talking about home furniture or sitting down. Use this emoji when you need a new chair, or when you need to take a seat.
  • 🛗 elevator
    Going up? The elevator emoji represents the lift, you’ll need to head to a high floor. Hopefully, it’s not broken, or you’ll have to take the stairs. Use this emoji when talking about elevators, lifts, and buildings with lots of floors, such as a hotel, hospital, or office building.
  • 🛋️ couch and lamp
    Are you a couch potato? Or are you just trying to relax and read a book? The couch and lamp emoji is perfect to describe whatever activities would take place in your home or living room.
  • 🪒 razor
    The razor emoji depicts a double-bladed old-fashioned razor on most platforms in various colors. Some platforms show a straight shave razor with a brown or black handle.
  • 🚬 cigarette
    Are you a smoker? You’ll have to light up in the designated cigarette area. These tobacco filled products are known to be addicting. The smoke of real cigarettes might mess up your lungs, but the emoji won’t lead to lung cancer.
  • 🚰 potable water
    The Potable Water emoji features a grey or white faucet, often portrayed with water dripping or pouring out of the spout. May also be encased in a blue box.
  • 🛁 bathtub
    Sit back and relax in a long hot bubble bath. The bathtub is a place to get clean, soak and unwind. It can also be a very romantic place for partners to get some alone time.

