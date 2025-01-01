An old-fashioned double blade razor is depicted in the razor emoji, and on some platforms a straight shave razor is shown. The razor emoji can be used to show you need to get ready, or trim your beard or any other kind of hair. Or maybe you use the razor as a subtle hint that your friend needs some grooming.
