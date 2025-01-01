The bed emoji shows a made bed on a brown or red frame. Across platforms, it is shown with red, blue or green sheets. It has a pillow and headboard. There is no person present in this bed, and can be used to straight up say you're sleepy and want to go to bed.

Codepoints: 1F6CF FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )