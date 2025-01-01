This emoji portrays a cute, simple home that most children draw when asked to illustrate a house. Although the appearance ranges across several platforms, the general description would be a white or beige house with a red roof, a door and a few windows. This emoji can be sent to friends and family to let them know you got home safely or can be used to invite loved ones over for a fun-filled evening.
