Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Household Objects
    3. »
  3. General
    4. »
  4. House
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Maps / Travel
    3. »
  3. House
YayText!

House

This emoji portrays a cute, simple home that most children draw when asked to illustrate a house. Although the appearance ranges across several platforms, the general description would be a white or beige house with a red roof, a door and a few windows. This emoji can be sent to friends and family to let them know you got home safely or can be used to invite loved ones over for a fun-filled evening.

Keywords: home, house
Codepoints: 1F3E0
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🏡 house with garden
    Similar to the house emoji, the house with garden emoji simply adds the element of greenery to the otherwise plain home.
  • 🏚️ derelict house
    The derelict house emoji shows an abandoned or severely neglected home, with boarded doors and windows. Or, as the real estate agents like to say "this house could use a little TLC".
  • 🏘️ houses
    The Houses emoji features an image of either two or three nude-colored houses grouped closely together, depending on the platform.
  • 🦳 white hair
    The white hair emoji shows a person from the forehead up, and features a full head of white hair. Send this emoji to your friends on their birthdays to remind them that they are getting older.
  • 🚘 oncoming automobile
    The Oncoming Automobile emoji features a car’s front view, headlights shining, coming straight at the viewer.
  • 🚪 door
    The door emoji is a small brown wooden door with a golden doorknob. It is used in relations to household discussions, or when you’d like to “show someone the door.
  • 🏔️ snow-capped mountain
    The snow-capped mountain emoji showcases a small cluster of mountains with greenery at its base and white snow resting at its peak.
  • 🔝 TOP arrow
    The Top Arrow emoji features an arrow pointing upwards with the word “TOP” written beneath it.
  • 🌦️ sun behind rain cloud
    The Sun Behind Rain Cloud emoji features a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy grey cloud with blue raindrops falling from it.
  • 👌 OK hand
    The OK Hand emoji features a hand turned sideways, palm side out, with the index finger and thumb make the letter “O.”
  • 🪒 razor
    The razor emoji depicts a double-bladed old-fashioned razor on most platforms in various colors. Some platforms show a straight shave razor with a brown or black handle.
  • 👥 busts in silhouette
    These faceless busts in silhouette show grey figures from the shoulders up. Similar to the singular bust in silhouette, these two busts can be used when speaking about two people whose identities you don’t know.
  • 📂 open file folder
    The open file folder emoji is a grey open-edged folder that is open just a smidge. In many platforms, this folder is shown as manilla—a deeply boring beige.
  • 🇸🇮 flag: Slovenia
    The Slovenia flag shows 3 horizontal stripes with white on the top, blue in the middle, and red on the bottom. Splitting the white and blue stripe on the left side sits a badge displaying a mountain and 3 yellow stars with a red outline.
  • 👤 bust in silhouette
    The bust in silhouette emoji shows a grey silhouette that can be used when one does not know what someone looks like. It is very similar to the generic default profile photo on social media sites.
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • 📰 newspaper
    The newspaper emoji is depicted as a newspaper with lines to represent words, and some platforms have their own title. Newspaper emojis can be used to show that the story you’re telling is important, or newsworthy.
  • 🚗 automobile
    Beep beep, little red (or grey) car coming through. This emoji depicts a standard sedan style car. It can be used to say you’re going for a drive or to tell your friends that just got a car.
  • 🧓 older person
    Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
  • ⬇️ down arrow
    The down arrow points directly downward and is shown atop a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and where it is is directly below.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText