This emoji portrays a cute, simple home that most children draw when asked to illustrate a house. Although the appearance ranges across several platforms, the general description would be a white or beige house with a red roof, a door and a few windows. This emoji can be sent to friends and family to let them know you got home safely or can be used to invite loved ones over for a fun-filled evening.

Keywords: home, house

Codepoints: 1F3E0

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )