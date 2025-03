This emoji is the perfect choice when agreeing with someone or something. Use this emoji to say you’re okay in general, whether with tonight’s dinner choice or this long weekends vacation plans. This emoji also comes in a large variety of skin tones.

Keywords: hand, ok

Codepoints: 1F44C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )