This emoji is almost identical to the simple house emoji, but with added greenery. This gives the home a more friendly, down-to-earth vibe, also portraying that the metaphorical inhabitants have been there for a while. You can use this emoji when you feel like starting an outdoor garden with a friend, loved one or roommate!
