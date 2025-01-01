This emoji is almost identical to the simple house emoji, but with added greenery. This gives the home a more friendly, down-to-earth vibe, also portraying that the metaphorical inhabitants have been there for a while. You can use this emoji when you feel like starting an outdoor garden with a friend, loved one or roommate!

Keywords: garden, home, house, house with garden

Codepoints: 1F3E1

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )