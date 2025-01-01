Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Business / Money
    3. »
  3. Open file folder
YayText!

Open file folder

The open file folder emoji depicts a file folder common to file cabinets open just a crack. The iPhone version of this open file folder is grey, while more commonly it is a manilla beige color. This emoji can be used in reference to offices or organization.

Keywords: file, folder, open
Codepoints: 1F4C2
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 📁 file folder
    The File Folder emoji features a yellow or otherwise neutral colored file folder, meant to hold paperwork and other important documentation.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 😮 face with open mouth
    Oh My Gosh, did you see that? I’m in awe, that was breathtaking. Use the face with open mouth emoji when you are so shocked at the sight of something that your mouth drops open. This emoji is also used to show fear or panic.
  • 📏 straight ruler
    The Straight Ruler emoji features a standard, simple ruler, usually seen in a teacher’s classroom. Color varies across platforms.
  • 🇲🇱 flag: Mali
    Mali's flag emoji consists of three vertical stripes of green, yellow and red.
  • 🗓️ spiral calendar
    Not to be confused with similar-looking emojis, the spiral calendar features a calendar with spiral rings at the top.
  • 📅 calendar
    The calendar emoji shows a sheet from a daily calendar with a red top. Most show the date of July 17, but it can be used to show you are marking something in the calendar.
  • 💼 briefcase
    The briefcase emoji features a masculine, brown (possibly leather) bag, with a small handle and a closing mechanism, a lock or latch of some sort, to keep the case closed.
  • 🇧🇴 flag: Bolivia
    The flag of Bolivia emoji is depicted by three horizontal stripes (red, yellow, and green) with the Bolivian coat of arms in the center.
  • 🚪 door
    The door emoji is a small brown wooden door with a golden doorknob. It is used in relations to household discussions, or when you’d like to “show someone the door.
  • 😄 grinning face with smiling eyes
    Smile, like you mean it! This is the perfect emoji to express your joy, happiness, and excitement. Use this when you are smiling so hard that your eyes look like they are closed!
  • 📖 open book
    If you like to talk a lot and share everything, someone might call you an open book. It’s probably a compliment if you read in between the lines. The open book emoji shows a book that is wide open. It is typically used in conversations about reading or literature. It can also be used to refer to someone who is an open book.
  • 📚 books
    The books emoji features a stack of hardcover, multi-colored books, stacked haphazardly on top of each other.
  • 🔝 TOP arrow
    The Top Arrow emoji features an arrow pointing upwards with the word “TOP” written beneath it.
  • 💹 chart increasing with yen
    The chart increasing with yen emoji is a white line graph trending up with a white yen symbol, all on a green square background.
  • 😦 frowning face with open mouth
    This silly (and distressed) yellow dot is the frowning face with open mouth emoji. Maybe he’s feeling shocked and displeased because he lost his eyebrows.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 🇹🇴 flag: Tonga
    Tonga's flag emoji features a red background with a white rectangle in the top left corner. A red cross is centered inside the white shape.
  • ✂️ scissors
    Everyone knows you should never run with scissors, but you have to be careful not to run your mouth with the scissors emoji.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText