The open file folder emoji depicts a file folder common to file cabinets open just a crack. The iPhone version of this open file folder is grey, while more commonly it is a manilla beige color. This emoji can be used in reference to offices or organization.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.