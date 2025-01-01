This emoji showcases a simple file folder in its usual yellow or beige coloring. Apple prefers to portray this emoji in a grey shade, while Twitter utilizes blue. A file folder is great for organizing important documents and separating paperwork. They are especially useful in an office setting. You can send this emoji along with a paper or book emoticon, to remind someone of an important project coming up. Alternatively, since the file folder is identical to the one seen on a computer, it can be used to indicate organization in your virtual space!

Keywords: file, folder

Codepoints: 1F4C1

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )