Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Business / Money
    3. »
  3. Card index dividers
YayText!

Card index dividers

Depicted as a series of manilla folders with colored tabs, the card index divider emoji is perfect for your office group chat. These dividers are great for keeping track of documents—financial, business, or personal! And those color-coded tabs are great for staying organized.

Codepoints: 1F5C2 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 📁 file folder
    The File Folder emoji features a yellow or otherwise neutral colored file folder, meant to hold paperwork and other important documentation.
  • 🏤 post office
    The post office emoji is of a building with a postal horn on the front. Use this emoji while you’re groaning in line at the post office and want to commiserate with a friend.
  • 💳 credit card
    Swipe your card to purchase an item. Sounds easy right? Be careful, over swiping can lead to major debt. The credit card emoji is often gold, silver, or blue, and is used in conversations involving banking, money, online shopping, or credit card payments.
  • 📏 straight ruler
    The Straight Ruler emoji features a standard, simple ruler, usually seen in a teacher’s classroom. Color varies across platforms.
  • 🖇️ linked paperclips
    The linked paperclips should not be confused with the single paperclip emoji, since this emoji shows two clips (or more) linked together. Send this to your best friend who is attached to your hip.
  • 🗃️ card file box
    The card file box emoji is a neat way to store all of your little business card emojis. In real life, the card file box can be found in attics and basements and offices across the world.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 📇 card index
    You might recognize this card index emoji as a Rolodex. Or this technology was before your time! That’s how people used to keep track of contacts before smartphones.
  • 🏢 office building
    Headed to work? The office building caters to many employees that work from 9 to 5 to get a paycheck. The office building emoji may have lots of tiny cubicles inside. You will probably see this emoji pop up from the CEO on a group email, team meeting, or business powerpoint.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 📋 clipboard
    Have you checked all the boxes off of your list? The Clipboard emoji has many meanings. It could be used to refer to a clipboard in a medical office, work office, or school. It can also be used to talk about a todo list, checklist, or a document that needs to be completed.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 📅 calendar
    The calendar emoji shows a sheet from a daily calendar with a red top. Most show the date of July 17, but it can be used to show you are marking something in the calendar.
  • 🧑‍💼 office worker
    If you prefer to keep things professional, give the office worker emoji wearing business attire a try. The office worker emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and genders so that you can represent all your coworkers.
  • 📐 triangular ruler
    The Triangular Ruler emoji features a measuring device, commonly used by architects and engineers to draw straight lines and measure angles correctly.
  • 📍 round pushpin
    The Round Pushpin emoji features a red pin, similar to a thumbtack. This emoticon is oftentimes seen on a map, to indicate a specific location or end destination.
  • 💼 briefcase
    The briefcase emoji features a masculine, brown (possibly leather) bag, with a small handle and a closing mechanism, a lock or latch of some sort, to keep the case closed.
  • 📈 chart increasing
    A white chart with a red line inching in an upward trend. Often used to represent growth, movement and positive outcomes.
  • 🗓️ spiral calendar
    Not to be confused with similar-looking emojis, the spiral calendar features a calendar with spiral rings at the top.
  • 🏥 hospital
    The Hospital emoji features a large, predominantly white multifloored building, with many windows and a large red cross atop its uppermost floors.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText