The restroom has many names. Depending on where you go it might be called something different: the washroom, water closet, bathroom, powder room, or toilet. But this restroom emoji is universal. It features a man and woman symbol to show that the room welcomes all genders, and if you see it in a text, it could mean “I need to pee!”
