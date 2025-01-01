The restroom has many names. Depending on where you go it might be called something different: the washroom, water closet, bathroom, powder room, or toilet. But this restroom emoji is universal. It features a man and woman symbol to show that the room welcomes all genders, and if you see it in a text, it could mean “I need to pee!”

Keywords: lavatory, restroom, wc

Codepoints: 1F6BB

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )