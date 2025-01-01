Home

YayText!

Restroom

The restroom has many names. Depending on where you go it might be called something different: the washroom, water closet, bathroom, powder room, or toilet. But this restroom emoji is universal. It features a man and woman symbol to show that the room welcomes all genders, and if you see it in a text, it could mean “I need to pee!”

Keywords: lavatory, restroom, wc
Codepoints: 1F6BB
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🚾 water closet
    This emoji features a blue square with the letters “W C” in the middle. It stands for water closet, of course, and is an international sign for restroom or bathroom.
  • 🚽 toilet
    Make sure to flush the toilet after using the bathroom or it’s going to stink. Don’t forget to put the seat down, flush the toilet paper and wash your hands too. The toilet emoji is used when talking about a traditional toilet, or going to the bathroom to urinate and poop.
  • 🪥 toothbrush
    Brush your teeth before you go to bed or you may get cavities! The toothbrush emoji symbolizes oral health. If you don’t keep up with brushing and flossing your teeth, you may have to go to the dentist for an unexpected visit
  • 🚰 potable water
    The Potable Water emoji features a grey or white faucet, often portrayed with water dripping or pouring out of the spout. May also be encased in a blue box.
  • 🚹 men’s room
    Headed to the men’s room? Need to go really bad? Make your point known with this emoji.
  • 🚺 women’s room
    When you need to head to the ladies’ room to freshen up, sending this women’s room symbol is a great way to let someone know.
  • 🧻 roll of paper
    This roll of paper emoji refers to a roll of toilet paper, also called toilet tissue. Use this emoji when talking about sensitive bathroom matters.
  • 🚿 shower
    Time to get clean with a nice hot shower. If you’re dirty, a little soap and a quick shower can help you keep up with your hygiene. Many people like singing in the shower, and the whole bathroom will probably steam up once you’re finished.
  • 🪞 mirror
    Is that my reflection? Wow! The mirror on the wall might not have said you're the prettiest one of them all, but at least you have great hair. This decorative mirror can brighten up your beauty routine and your messages.
  • 👘 kimono
    This emoji portrays a faucet running water into a drinking glass with a slash through it, which indicates non-potable water. This emoji is used to describe water that is not safe for drinking but can be used for other tasks.
  • 🥢 chopsticks
    The chopsticks emoji is one of the few emojis that comes in a pair. Use the chopsticks emoji when trying to convince someone to get dim sum with you, or when flaunt your hand dexterity with these utensils.
  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 🌊 water wave
    Happiness comes in waves, especially if you are by the ocean. The water wave emoji is often used to talk about the beach and water sports like surfing. Use it when talking about any topic related to ocean activities.
  • ♀️ female sign
    Power to the V! The female sign represents the symbol of a woman. Use this sign when talking about anything that revolves around women.
  • 🧺 basket
    Picnics are great outdoor activities when the weather is nice. Don’t forget the basket. The basket emoji is used when talking about picnics, barbeques and gift baskets. You could also use this emoji when talking about laundry or anything else you would put in a basket.
  • 🦷 tooth
    This perfectly shiny white molar is a dentist’s best friend. It could be also be a recently pulled wisdom tooth.
  • 🚬 cigarette
    Are you a smoker? You’ll have to light up in the designated cigarette area. These tobacco filled products are known to be addicting. The smoke of real cigarettes might mess up your lungs, but the emoji won’t lead to lung cancer.
  • 🧼 soap
    Rub a dub dub, this soap emoji’s in the tub! The soap emoji comes in either turquoise or pink, and is shown with or without bubbles. No worries, though, they all clean the same.
  • 🫁 lungs
    Lungs are vital organs in the respiratory system, and, when healthy, are a nice, plump pink pair of balloons. The lungs emoji varies across programs but always features both the left and right lung, and the esophagus in the center.
  • 🧽 sponge
    Get scubbing! The sponge emoji is shown as a yellow squishy sponge, or sometimes green. It can be used to show that something is dirty and you need a big sponge to clean it, or that you yourself are dirty and need a big sponge to clean yourself.

YayText