Tooth

This exceptionally white tooth depicts a molar, which are large, flat teeth at the back of the mouth. Developed in mammals, these teeth are used for chewing or grinding food. The top surface of the tooth with the small dent is referred to as a crown, and is concern for dentists, who check teeth for plaque, cavities, and enamel health. Other tooth emojis are brighter white, skinnier, or more round, but each depicts the distinctive crown.

Keywords: dentist, tooth
Codepoints: 1F9B7
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 👅 tongue
    The Tongue emoji features an open (often smiling) mouth with a pink tongue hanging out.
  • 🦴 bone
    The bone emoji features a generic looking white arm or leg bone, similar to the kind drawn for dogs in kids cartoons.
  • 🫁 lungs
    Lungs are vital organs in the respiratory system, and, when healthy, are a nice, plump pink pair of balloons. The lungs emoji varies across programs but always features both the left and right lung, and the esophagus in the center.
  • 🦱 curly hair
    The curly hair emoji shows half of a head from the forehead up and showcases short curly textured hair. Send this emoji to all your curly haired friends to show you care.
  • 🍐 pear
    The Pear emoji is just that; a generic, simple green pear with a stem (and sometimes a leaf) poking out from the top of the fruit.
  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!
  • 🦲 bald
    Wondering what this emoji is? You’re not alone. It’s the bald hairstyle emoji!
  • 🫒 olive
    The olive emoji is rather rare, and can be seen either as two olives on a brand or as a single olive off the branch. It would seem they’re an acquired taste, in the real world and as far as emoji offerings go.
  • 🥬 leafy green
    This emoji is the epitome of health. The leafy green is here to show you how healthy someone is being. It can be combined with other vegetables to show a fresh diet or garden.
  • 🧞 genie
    “I’m a genie in a bottle!” This blue spirit can grant you three wishes and make all of your dreams come true.
  • 🍖 meat on bone
    The meat on bone emoji shows a hunk of meat in the center of a big, white bone. Often, meat that looks like this is connected to pre-historic or ancient times, when early man cooked meat on the bone.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 🥫 canned food
    The canned food emoji is depicted as a red tomato can or a green can. Some variants are also orange. They can all be used to show a can of food or vegetables.
  • 🧑‍🌾 farmer
    The farmer emoji looks like they’re ready for a day working on the farm with their overalls and straw hat.
  • 🍠 roasted sweet potato
    Showing a sweet potato of various colors cut in half, this emoji is enough to make anyone’s mouth water. Who doesn’t love a good yam?
  • 🦰 red hair
    The Red Hair emoji features a red hairdo, sometimes including the top part of a person’s head.
  • 🕺 man dancing
    The Man Dancing emoji features a man wearing various outfits and dancing (or should we say, grooving) in a disco-like fashion. Usually portrayed with arms and legs in mid-motion, one finger pointed to the sky.
  • 👳 person wearing turban
    The person wearing turban emoji is exactly what it sounds like! Simply put, this emoji is an image of a person with short hair peeking out from beneath a white or brown turban.
  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.
  • 👵 old woman
    We’re getting serious Mrs. Butterworth vibes from this sweet old woman emoji.

