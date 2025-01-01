This exceptionally white tooth depicts a molar, which are large, flat teeth at the back of the mouth. Developed in mammals, these teeth are used for chewing or grinding food. The top surface of the tooth with the small dent is referred to as a crown, and is concern for dentists, who check teeth for plaque, cavities, and enamel health. Other tooth emojis are brighter white, skinnier, or more round, but each depicts the distinctive crown.
