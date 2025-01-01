This emoji is a great choice for a variety of texts, depending on what emotion or message you want to get across. It can often be used when making fun of someone or joking around with them, much like when kids stick their tongue out at someone and tease them. It can also be a great way to portray the word “delicious” when describing somebody’s cooking or a dish you ate recently at a restaurant. Sometimes, the tongue emoji can be used as a sexual innuendo, for obvious reasons.

Keywords: body, tongue

Codepoints: 1F445

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )