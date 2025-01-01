This emoji is a great choice for a variety of texts, depending on what emotion or message you want to get across. It can often be used when making fun of someone or joking around with them, much like when kids stick their tongue out at someone and tease them. It can also be a great way to portray the word “delicious” when describing somebody’s cooking or a dish you ate recently at a restaurant. Sometimes, the tongue emoji can be used as a sexual innuendo, for obvious reasons.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.