This emoji is often used in a flirtatious way, indicating kissing and romance, especially because of the lipstick shade. The lips are portrayed as puckered, as if about to peck someone on the cheek. In fact, the outline matches very closely to the “Kiss Mark” emoji. Send this emoji to your crush to show your interest or to simply flirt. You can also use it in a platonic way with friends and family, as just another way to say “kisses” or “love you!”

Keywords: lips, mouth

Codepoints: 1F444

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )