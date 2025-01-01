Typically used for religious ceremonies and festivals in India, the Diya lamp is a shallow clay bowl that holds a cotton wick wet with vegetable oils or ghee. Similar to a candle, Diya lamps create a calm and serene atmosphere and are very special to many people. Use this emoji when celebrating holidays such as Diwali.
