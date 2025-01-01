The melon emoji is so mouth-watering you just want to cut it up and eat it. The fruit emoji resembles a circular melon similar to that of a cantaloupe or honeydew melon. You may want to chop it up and make a fruit salad or maybe even a summer punch! The melon emoji can also be used to describe something as hard on the outside but sweet on the inside.

Example: “Man, the Smith kids are just like a couple of melons 🍈so hard-headed and won’t listen, but just too sweet to stay mad at.”

Copy

Keywords: fruit, melon

Codepoints: 1F348

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )