The melon emoji is so mouth-watering you just want to cut it up and eat it. The fruit emoji resembles a circular melon similar to that of a cantaloupe or honeydew melon. You may want to chop it up and make a fruit salad or maybe even a summer punch! The melon emoji can also be used to describe something as hard on the outside but sweet on the inside.
Example: “Man, the Smith kids are just like a couple of melons 🍈so hard-headed and won’t listen, but just too sweet to stay mad at.”
