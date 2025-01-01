Hey can you help me open this coconut? This tropical fruit is popular during vacations on the beach and in the kitchen as a healthy addition to meals. The coconut emoji shows a coconut fruit cut in half with a white meaty center and hairy brown shell. Coconuts are used in many foods and treats like cocktails, candies, and tropical drinks. The coconut is very hard on the outside and very hard to open. Once it’s open, the meat and juice is sweet. Use this emoji when talking about coconuts, something healthy, or someone who has a hard personality to crack! Example: “Viv doesn’t seem very nice, but once you crack through that hard shell, she is a sweet as a coconut 🥥

Copy

Keywords: coconut, palm, piña colada

Codepoints: 1F965

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )