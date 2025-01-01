A bowl of cooked rice is the perfect warm dish to have for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. This emoji depicts a healthy serving of rice, in a black, red, or white bowl -- depending on the platform in which it is displayed. Rice is popular all across the world in different varieties—it’s a delicious food that’s full of nutrients and fiber. Do you like short-grain or long-grain rice?
