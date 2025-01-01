Asking a friend to come out for a snack? Use the rice ball emoji! This traditional Japanese treat is called onigiri. It’s wrapped in seaweed, also called nori. You can eat these rice balls filled with fish or veggies or just plain. Either way, they’re delicious!
