If you were born before the 1970s, you will remember a time without beverage boxes. In 1963, a Swedish man named Ruben Rausing found that pre-packaging milk in smaller cartons was more efficient for the marketplace. Over 10 years later in 1974, the first ever beverage box was introduced to the market. Now you won’t see a kid’s lunch box or snack time without an array of juice boxes or milk boxes. Thanks, Ruben, for the great discovery! There are a few different versions of the juide box emoji that feature grapes, apples, fruit punch or oranges.
