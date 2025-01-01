This itsy bitsy spider, didn’t go up a water spout, it’s actually on your emoji keyboard. The spider emoji shows a black spider with eight legs. Many people have a fear of spiders because some have deadly venom. Spiders make webs to catch flies for dinner and are a big symbol for Halloween. Use this emoji when talking about these crawling critters, insects, bugs, or poisonous animals. You can also use this emoji to talk about Halloween or the Marvel comic book character Spiderman. Example: Dan you cannot keep that 🕷as a pet because your mother is afraid of them.

Codepoints: 1F577 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )